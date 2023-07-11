Kanpur, July 11: An e-rickshaw driver allegedly died of a bullet wound when a man opened fire in Patel Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The incident happened on Monday evening. Seven other persons were injured in the firing and ruckus that followed.

The accused, Shiv Sagar Shukla, was a security guard, who has been arrested and his weapon seized, said the police on Tuesday. Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Chakeri, Amar Nath Yadav, said, "A case of murder has been registered and Shukla is being questioned." Kanpur Bestiality Video: 57-Year-Old Brijesh Kumar Mishra Caught on Camera Raping Cow, Arrested for Unnatural Sex; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Shukla was reportedly at loggerheads with his neighbour Pradeep Soni over work on a sewage pipeline in Kachchi Basti Patel Nagar. Soni alleged that he had approached the Chakeri police and submitted a complaint against Shukla on July 5. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Climbs Water Tank in Kanpur to Protest Beating of Nephew at School, Comes Down After Assurance From Police (Watch Video).

On Monday, when the work on the sewage pipeline was going on, Shukla allegedly fired several shots from his licensed gun. A bullet fatally hit Sandip Vishwakarma who was standing nearby and also injured two workers Adnan and Mujibur Rehman. Shukla's family members also threw stones at Soni's residence, injuring the latter's sister Khushboo and two others, police added.

