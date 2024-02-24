Kanpur, February 24: A kindergarten student has moved the Allahabad High Court against a liquor shop located near his school in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, claiming that it was affecting the lives of his classmates and the local residents. The court has asked the excise department to explain how it renewed the license of the shop, which was allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

According to the Jagran report, the petitioner, Atharv, is a student of Seth MR Jayapuriya School in Azad Nagar. He filed the public interest litigation (PIL) through his father and advocate, Prasoon Dixit, who said that his son complained about the situation when it became unbearable. The PIL named the Chief Secretary of the Excise Department, Excise Commissioner of Lucknow, DM (Licensing Authority) Kanpur Nagar, Excise Officer Kanpur, and Liquor Shop Operator Gyanendra Kumar respondents. Kanpur Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Leaves Him For Refusing to Convert to Islam, Video of Him Before Taking Extreme Step Surfaces.

Kindergarten Student Files PIL Against Liquor Shop

The PIL alleged that the shop was a hub of anti-social elements, who often harassed the students and the residents with their drunken behaviour and filthy language. The PIL also challenged the legitimacy of the license renewal of the shop, which took place after the school was established in 2019. The excise department had earlier claimed that the shop was 20 to 30 metres away from the school premises and that it had been operating for the past 30 years. Kanpur Horror: Shopkeeper Beaten to Death for Not Serving Golgappa for Free.

The court’s Lucknow bench, citing a Supreme Court order, said that no shop should be allowed to run within 100 meters of a place of worship, school, hospital, factory or the entrance of a bazaar or a residential colony. The court sought a response from the excise department on the matter and adjourned the hearing till March 13. The case has generated a lot of interest and debate in the city.

