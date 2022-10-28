Kanpur, October 28: The lower jaw of a stray cow was blown to bits as she chewed a cracker bomb thrown in the garbage. Nitin Patel, Former Gujarat Deputy CM, Attacked by Stray Cow During ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Rally in Mehsana; Watch Video.

The incident took place in Kanpur's Kakadeo area but came to light only when some people posted photographs of the cow bleeding profusely from the mouth.

Cow Injured After Eating Firecrackers:

Kanpur, UP| Cow injured after eating firecrackers A cow found near a garbage heap with injured jaw,police reached the spot&took it to hospital.Cow might have eaten firecrackers lying in garbage heap.Forensic exam of spot being done.CCTV to be checked.Cow is stable now: CP pic.twitter.com/PffeSYETzw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 28, 2022

Animal activists searched for the severely injured cow and gave her first aid. The police, when contacted, said that the matter had been brought to their notice and they were investigating the same.

