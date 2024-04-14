Kanpur, April 14: In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a cleric identified as Sonu Hafiz was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, Hafiz also gave the girl abortion pills after she was three months pregnant.

India Today reported that the matter came to light when the 14-year-old girl’s health began to deteriorate due to the abortion pills. She was immediately admitted to a hospital, where medical examinations confirmed her three-month pregnancy. Powai Gang Rape: Two Indian Coast Guard Men Rape Colleague’s 15-Year-Old Daughter in Mumbai, Threaten To Kill Victim and Her Father; Arrested.

The police reported that Hafiz used to sexually assault the minor girl near a mosque located in an outpost of Kanpur. Following the family’s complaint, Kanpur Police registered a case against Hafiz under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai: Woman Alleges Rape by Instagram Friend; Case Registered at Worli Police Station.

The minor girl’s statement revealed that Hafiz used to entice her with expensive food and drinks, leading to repeated sexual assaults. The family, intimidated by Hafiz, initially refrained from reporting the abuse.

The police are conducting further investigations into the matter. Naubasta police station in-charge, Jagdish Pandey said that a case has been registered against Sonu under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. "The accused has been caught and will be presented before the court soon. Investigation is underway," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).