Srinagar, April 16: Six people were rescued on Sunday from near the Zojila Pass in Kargil district after an avalanche hit the area, officials said.

Officials said that an avalanche hit an area near the Zojila Pass, trapping five vehicles in which 6 people were travelling. Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche Hits Ganderbal District, 2 Missing.

Watch Video: Six People Rescued After Avalanche Near Zojila Pass

#BREAKING: Avalanche hits Zojila Road between Sonmarg and Kargil. Few vehicles buried under the snow. Rescue ops are underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/rFH3BOl4Iz — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 16, 2023

"A massive rescue was immediately organised. All the six people have been safely rescued. There is no casualty in this incident," an official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2023 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).