Bellary, July 24: In what can be considered as "miracle cure", a 100-year-old woman from Karnataka's Bellary district claimed to have recovered from COVID-19. Hallamma became the oldest survivor of the disease in Karnataka who defeated coronavirus at the age of 100 years. She is a resident of Huvina Hadagali town of Bellary. Talking to news agency ANI, she said, "Doctors treated me well. I am healthy now."

Hallamma took medicines on time and drank a lot of hot water. According to reports, her son also tested positive for coronavirus. First, her eldest son was infected with the virus. All the family members of Hallamma, who were infected by COVID-19, were treated at home only. Jharkhand Reports 314 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Today.

ANI's Tweet:

Karnataka: Hallamma, a 100-year-old woman from Huvina Hadagali town of Bellary district who had tested positive for #COVID19, claims that she has now recovered from the disease. She says, "Doctors treated me well. I am healthy now." Her son had also tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/3RxJbaPkGQ — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

On Friday, Karanataka reported 5,007 new Covid positive cases, raising the state's tally to 85,870. The state's COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 1,726 after 110 succumbed to coronavirus. Bengaluru accounts for 58 per cent of all the active cases in the state

