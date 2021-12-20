Karnataka, December 20: A 41-year-old man has been convicted in a rape case by the special judge of the POCSO fast track court in Udupi. The special court has convicted the accused for raping his 14-year-old daughter, and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 20,000. The court has also directed the government to give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim.

As per the report published by TOI, the accused had raped his 14-year-old daughter when they were alone at home in May last year. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident. The victim, with the help of a neighbour, brought the matter to the notice of her mother. Gujarat: 26-Year-Old Convict Sentenced Jail for Life for Raping and Killing 3-Year-Old Girl in Gandhinagar.

Following this, her mother filed a complaint at Udupi police station. Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested. The police had booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

