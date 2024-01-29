Belagavi, January 29: Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured in an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Belagavi city of Karnataka on Monday. The incident took place in an apartment in Basavanagalli locality in the city. Bengaluru Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies Instantly After LPG Cylinder Explodes and Hits His Head at Gulbarga Colony.

The deceased are identified as 80-year-old Kamakshi Bhat and 27-year-old Hemanth Bhat. The deceased hailed from Udupi district in the state. The other three, who were in the flat, also sustained serious injuries. Mumbai LPG Cylinder Blast: Five People Injured After Fire Breaks Out Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Bandra.

The condition of two among them is critical and were being treated at a private hospital. Khadebazar police have registered a case in this regard. The police are yet to ascertain how the mishap occurred.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).