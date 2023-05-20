Bengaluru. May 20: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka state for the second time. The oath-taking ceremony took place at around 12.30 pm at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah took oath in the presence of lakhs of party workers and leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahu Gandhi. After Siddaramaiah, state Congress president DK Shivakumar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the Southern State.

List of Ministers Who Took Oath Today

The star-studded event was graced by members and MLAs of the Congress party as well as leaders from across parties and different states. The event also saw a few Congress leaders who were sworn in as cabinet ministers. These included Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George and MB Patil who took oath as cabinet ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka Government. Siddaramaiah Becomes New Karnataka CM: Congress Veteran Sworn In as Chief Minister of Karnataka for Second Time (Watch Video).

A total of eight Congress leaders were sworn in as cabinet ministers. The other four leaders who took oath included Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. While eight Congress leaders have taken oath as cabinet ministers, no portfolio has been assigned to anyone so far.

Opposition Leaders Attend Swearing-In Ceremony

The event was graced by leaders of Congress and opposition parties including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav among others. Other leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony included former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and NCP president Sharad Pawar etc.

It must be noted that this will be Siddaramaiah's second stint as the Chief Minister of Karnataka after he led a successful five-year term as CM of the Congress government from 2013 to 2018 before the Bharatiya Janata Party ousted them in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

