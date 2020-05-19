Karnataka Government Issues SOP for Hair Cutting Salons and Parlours, Wants Token System Adopted

Haircut (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Bengaluru, May 19: As the country has entered the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, states have issued certain relaxations. Karnataka government has given permission to hair cutting salons and parlours to operate in Lockdown 4.0. However, the state government has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which should be strictly followed by salons and spa amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

According to the advisory issued by the Karnataka government, a person with fever and cold should not be allowed to enter inside. Appointments/token system to be adopted to stagger clients entry. Hand sanitizers should be made available at the entry. Staff should wear mask, headcover and apron compulsorily.

Karnataka govt issues SOP for hair cutting salons&parlors. Appointments/token system to be adopted to stagger clients entry. Sharp waste to be collected in puncture-proof,leakproof white container with 1% hypochlorite solution;to be handed over to biomedical waste disposal agency pic.twitter.com/CXsbMtWALW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

The advisory further said that sharp waste should be collected in puncture-proof, leakproof white container with 1 percent hypochlorite solution, which should be handed over to biomedical waste disposal agency. Each client should use disposable towel/paper, it added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update, the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has risen to 1,246. Till now, 530 people have cured or discharged, while 37 deaths have been reported.