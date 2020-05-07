Karnataka Government Resumes Special Trains For Stranded Migrant Workers After Outrage Over Its Decision to Cancel Them

Migrant workers (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 7: Karnataka government on Thursday decided to resume train services for migrants and daily wage workers after cancelling it earlier. The BS Yediyurappa government has written to nine states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Rajasthan, seeking their approval to run trains to their states. Karnataka Cancels Trains For Stranded Migrant Workers After Meeting With Builders.

The notification reveals that consent has been given by the Bihar government to run one special train (to Bihar) every day from May 8, 2020, to May 15, 2020. The response from other states are awaited, the document said. Karnataka Better off Than Other States: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Coronavirus Situation.

Govt of Karnataka has written to Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal and Rajasthan Governments seeking their consent to operate trains to their states from 8 to 15 May for transportation of people stranded in Karnataka. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9IugwcFdZH — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

This development comes days after state government suspended Shramik Special train services fearing mass exodus would lead to manpower crisis. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's move also drew flak from the opposition.

The Centre has allowed movement of stranded citizens in the country. However, state governments have been asked to devise a plan to facilitate movement of stranded residents. Initially, the government allowed movement through buses. However, seeing a large number of stranded people across the country, special train services were started.