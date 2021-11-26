Bengaluru, Nov 26: A mysterious loud sound similar to an explosion was heard in Mandya and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka on Friday afternoon. Police said nothing was found on the ground. However, it has triggered speculation that it was a supersonic boom.

According to information, the natural disaster cell also did not pick up any seismic activity, ruling out the possibility of an earthquake.

Some took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report that the loud boom was heard in several Karnataka districts. Some said that tremors were also felt in parts of Bengaluru.

Loud sound heard again in various parts of Bengaluru along with rattling of windows. What happened this time ? Sonic boom ? Earthquake ? Quarry blast ? — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 26, 2021

Am I the only one who heard a loud noise + tremors in #RRNagar!? #Bangalore — Tejaswi Shrivastava (@trulytazz) November 26, 2021

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, or KSNDMC in a press note said “Data was analysed from our seismic observatories for any seismic signatures or possible earthquake signals during the said period. The seismographs show no signatures of local tremors or earthquake.” The mysterious sound was heard by residents of Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajeshwari Nagar and Kaggalipura.

This is not the first time that Karnataka has witnessed such an explosion-like sound. Similar incidents were reported in May 2020 and later in July 2021.

In May 2020, a loud sound was heard in Bengaluru and citizens were unsure whether it was an earthquake or an explosion. But it was neither. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre had then ruled out an earthquake and said that the loud sound was an "unknown noise".

A similar sound was also heard on July 2 in Bengaluru, which was believed to be the sonic boom of a jet aircraft when it went faster than the speed of sound. However, The Indian Air Force had denied any role in what many suspected was a sonic boom.

