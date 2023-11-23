Bengaluru, November 23: Karnataka Police have arrested a 76 years-old man in connection with raping a minor girl (10) after luring her with chocolate in Shivamogga district on Thursday. The accused had promised the girl that he will buy her a chocolate and took her near the stream and committed the crime.

The girl after coming back home shared with her parents about the incident. The parents immediately lodged a complaint under the provisions of the Pocso Act. Karnataka Shocker: Spurned Lover Arrested for Killing Four of a Family Tells Cops In Udupi.

The accused was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody. Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

