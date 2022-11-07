Mumbai, November 7: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a man allegedly died by suicide. As per reports, the 34-year-old man ended his life a day after hi wife have birth to their four daughter. Police official said that the deceased hanged himself at his house in Settyhalli, which is roughly about 90 km from Bengaluru.

According to reports, the incident took place at Srinivasapur taluk of Kolar district. As per reports, the deceased took the drastic step as he did not have a male child. An officer said that the incident came to light when Lokesh's mother saw him hanging from the ceiling. Mumbai Shocker: Asked To Put Leash on Dog, Three Beats Mother-Daughter Duo With Bamboo Sticks in Powai, FIR Lodged.

Cops said that the deceased had tied the knot with a woman from a village near Punganoor in Andhra Pradesh. The couple married nine years ago. Speaking to the Times of India, Nagabhushana, a social worker and villager of Settyhalli said that Lokesh was nit happy after the birth of his third daughter. The social worker said that the deceased was upset over not having a male child.

He had also told his friends that he would end his life. However, his friends asked him to no take such a drastic step. When his wife conceived for the fourth time, Lokesh was hopeful of having a son. However, he once again was dejected when his wife gave birth to a girl child at a hospital in Mulbagal. "He had no fight with anyone in the village or any financial issue. It is suspected that he took the extreme step as he did not have a male child," Nagabhushana added. Karnataka Shocker: Temple Refuses Permission for Dalit Couple to Perform Marriage in Chikkaballapur; Complaint Lodged.

Cops said that the deceased was alone at home at the time of the incident. His mother, who lives with his younger brother in a nearby house had served him dinner on Saturday night. "This morning, she went to his house and was shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling." a police officer said.

