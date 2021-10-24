Belagavi, October 24: In a shocking incident, an ex-serviceman allegedly killed his four children before ending his life in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The 46-year-old ex-army man reportedly took the extreme step as he was depressed over the death of his wife due to mucormycosis (black fungus). The incident took place at Borgal village in Sankeshwar of the district. The bodies were found on Saturday. His wife, Jaya, died on July 6. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife in Tiruvannamalai District As Father-In-Law Defaults Loan Obtained By Him; Case Registered.

The man was identified as Gopal Hadimani, and he retired three years ago. According to a report published in The Times of India, Hadimani’s wife was diagnosed with COVID-19 and later contracted mucormycosis. Neighbours informed the police when no one opened the door after repeated knocks. Bodies of all five were lying on the floor. Kerala Shocker: 31-Year-Old Woman Throws Her Twin Children Into Well Before Attempting Suicide in Kozhikode; Arrested on Charges Of Murder.

The other four deceased were identified as 19-year-old Sowmya, 16-year-old Shwetha, 11-year-old Sakshi and eight-year-old Srijan. Notably, Sowmya and Shwetha were studying in a college, while Sakdhi and Srijan were in a school. The police suspect that Hadimani had fed poison to his children before ending his life. One of the relatives, Shobha, told the media house that she had spoken to the children on Friday night on the phone and they said they had eaten dinner at 9 pm.

According to neighbours, Hadimani was in depression due to his wife’s death, while his children were recovering from the loss. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The police have launched a thorough probe into the incident.

