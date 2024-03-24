Kalaburagi, March 24: A family dispute over land ownership took a shocking turn as a man allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping of five members of his own family in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. The accused, identified as Basavaraj Tippannanavar, was apprehended by the police in Shahabad town. The victims included his brother Shivalingappa, Shivalingappa's wife Droupathi, and their children Pavan, Anjanadevi, and Kastruribai.

According to a report by the Times of India, the dispute, spanning over 18 acres of land, had simmered for decades, souring relations between Basavaraj and Shivalingappa. Matters took a drastic turn when Basavaraj, accompanied by three accomplices, launched a midnight raid on Thursday, March 21. Armed with lethal weapons, they forcibly abducted the sleeping family members, bundling them into cars and whisking them away to an undisclosed location. Karnataka Shocker: 25 Human Skulls, Hundreds of Bones Found at Farmhouse in Ramanagara, One Arrested for Worshipping Them (Watch Video).

As per the report, driven by a desire to claim sole ownership of the disputed property, Basavaraj demanded his brother's surrender during the kidnapping ordeal. The tense situation prompted a swift response from law enforcement authorities, with an FIR filed immediately upon the family's disappearance. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankargouda Patil spearheaded a rigorous search effort, deploying five police teams to locate the victims. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Trapped and Raped For Over One Year in Kolar; Five Arrested.

Using advanced tracking methods, authorities successfully located Basavaraj via his mobile phone near Kallabenur. The rescue operation ensued promptly, leading to the safe recovery of the kidnapped family members. While Basavaraj now faces judicial custody, his three accomplices remain at large, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

