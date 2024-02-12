Karnataka Shocker: Six-Member Gang Intervenes Between Quarrelling Couple, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Helping Her in Koppal; Five Arrested

A married woman was raped by a six-member gang on the pretext of helping her in Gangavathy town in Koppal district of Karnataka. The police said that five accused have been arrested while the hunt for the main accused is underway.

News IANS| Feb 12, 2024 03:00 PM IST
Karnataka Shocker: Six-Member Gang Intervenes Between Quarrelling Couple, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Helping Her in Koppal; Five Arrested
Representational Image (File Photo)

Bengaluru, February 12: A married woman was raped by a six-member gang on the pretext of helping her in Gangavathy town in Koppal district of Karnataka. The police said that five accused have been arrested while the hunt for the main accused is underway.

The five accused have been identified as Moula Hussain, Shivakumar, Prashanth, Mahesh and Madesh. The main accused has been identified as Lingaraj. Police said that victim (21), a native of Bengaluru, had come to meet her husband in Gangavathi town on February 9 at about 9.30 p.m. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Rapes 16-Year-Old Girl After Threatening To Make Her Private Videos and Photos Viral on Social Media, Arrested.

The victim met her husband but soon a quarrel ensued between the couple. Police said that the gang had observed the quarrel between the couple and after the fight intensified between the couple, the gang intervened and sided with the wife. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Trapped and Raped For Over One Year in Kolar; Five Arrested.

“On pretext of helping her, the gang attacked her husband and dragged him away,” the police said. Police said that they then lured the victim to a dark spot and then forcefully took her to a park and raped her. “The main accused identified as Lingaraj raped the woman while others helped him to commit the crime,” police said.

Police said that after raping her, the accused along with other associates escaped from the spot leaving behind the victim. The victim later lodged a complaint with the Gangavathi police station regarding the incident.

