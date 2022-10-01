Bengaluru, October 1: In yet another shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was found dead on Thursday night in Melukote. The person had sustained serious injuries on his body, said police.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Dhananjaya, a resident of Lakshmi Sagar village in Pandupur taluk. Reportedly, the deceased was attacked while he was at a hotel where he went after closing his shop in the neighbourhood. A group of youths allegedly attacked the man and slit his throat with sharp objects. The man died on spot due to excessive bleeding. Mumbai Shocker: One Dead, Three Injured in Firing by Two Motorcycle-Borne Men in Kandivali.

Police reached the spot as soon as informed. The body has been sent for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unidentified men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops have constituted a team and are on the lookout for the accused. UP Shocker: Brothers Kill Father in Lucknow After He Attempts To Murder 10-Day-Old Grandchild.

In Another incident, a man from Karnataka's Kalaburagi was allegedly murdered by a group using lethal weapons on September 19. The horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera placed near the crime scene. It is being suspected that the man was killed due to a financial feud. The alleged murder occurred on Sunday near Jeevan Prakash School on Old Jevargi Road in Kalaburagi. Residents of the city are in a state of shock as the man was hacked to death on a busy road in broad daylight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2022 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).