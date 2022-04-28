Bengaluru, April 28: In an unfortunate incident, two girls who were hiding inside an abandoned ice cream freezer while playing hide-and-seek with friends died due to suffocation at Masage village near Mysuru on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Bhagya(12) and Kavya(7).

Indian Express quoted the police as saying that the girls entered the freezer which was left unattended in their area to hide from their friends. Police added that when they closed the door, the freezer got automatically locked and they were left trapped inside.

When the parents of the girls realised that their children were missing after some time, they began searching for them, police said.

The parents checked the freezer when they came to know that the girls were playing hide-and-seek and found the bodies, said the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2-Month-Old Baby Dies in Baghpat After Monkeys Snatch and Throw Him in Water Tank

The police said that the last rites of the minor girls were completed by the families without bringing the matter to their notice.

In another freak accident, a new-born baby boy died after he slipped off the hands of a staff nurse and hit the floor at a private hospital in Malhaur locality of Chinhat in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh: New-Born Baby Boy Dies After Slipping off From Nurse's Hands in Lucknow

The post-mortem report has confirmed head injury as the cause of death. Police have registered a case against the nurse and the hospital staff.

