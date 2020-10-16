Srinagar, October 16: An emotional video was released by the Indian Army, showing a newly recruited Kashmiri militant surrendering before the forces. The militant's hideout was busted in Budgam, located in central Kashmir. The footage was shot at fruit orchard, and showed the militant giving up arms and surrendering himself after the security personnel assured him that "no one will shoot".

The youth, who appeared to be in his 20s', approached towards one of the soldiers who referred to him as "son" and asked him to sit down. The militant who was only in his trousers adhered to the soldier's direction and sat down on the ground. He was subsequently offered water by the military personnel. Indian Army Detects Terrorists' Movement Using Surveillance Devices, Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle Weapons From PoK.

The militant's father, who arrived at the spot shortly after forces apprehended his son, thanked the soldiers for facilitating his son's surrender. He was left teary-eyed and hugged his son, while expressing gratitude to the Army personnel. He was asked by one of the officers to ensure that his son does not fall astray again.

Watch Video of Budgam Militant's Surrender

Terrorist Surrenders During Operation in #Kashmir. Army officer facilitates surrender. Ignores phone call from Commander to ensure 'misguided youth' emerges from cover & surrenders. All action & audio caught on camera. Name & organisation being ascertained. Details on #IndiaFirst pic.twitter.com/nmuGuo11qH — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) October 16, 2020

The surrendered militant was later identified as Jahangir Ahmad. He is a local Kashmiri, and was apprehended during an operation carried out by the forces in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district. He had reportedly went missing on October 13, and joined militancy. An investigation would be undertaken to ascertain how he was recruited and which militant organisation was involved.

Lt Gen BS Raju, while speaking to reporters in Srinagar, said the forces provide a chance to the locally recruited militants to give up arms and surrender themselves. "It gives us no pleasure to kill young boys who have picked up arms a month ago," he was reported as saying.

