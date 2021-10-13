Kochi, October 13: A shocking incident has come to light from Kerala where a 10-year-old boy was killed after falling from a moving train. The incident took place on Tuesday near Kottayam. According to a report by TOI, it is suspected that the boy mistook the train’s exit door for the toilet, which led to his death. The report informs that Mohammed Ishan, son of Siddique hailing from Mambadu in Malappuram, met with the accident around 12:30 am at Moolavattom in Kottayam municipal limits.

Giving details about the incident, the TOI report states that the deceased and his family were returning to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram in Kochuveli-Nilambur Rajya Rani Express when the mishap took place. When the family members were asked, they said the boy had gone to the toilet. Soon after they realised that the boy had fallen down from the train, they pulled the chain to stop the train. Man Falls Off From Speeding Nanded-Bengaluru Express Train, Watch Horrific Accident Video.

The residents residing in the area near the railway track searched for the boy and found him lying under a culvert in the area. Soon after, he was taken to the General Hospital but succumbed to injuries. The body was handed over to the relatives after autopsy.

