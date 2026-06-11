Kerala Bus Driver Brakes Just in Time To Save Toddler Crawling Onto Busy Road in Malappuram, Video Goes Viral

A heart-stopping incident from Kerala's Malappuram district has gone viral on social media after CCTV footage captured a toddler crawling onto a busy road just moments before a bus approached. Thanks to the bus driver's quick thinking and swift response, a major tragedy was averted.

The incident reportedly took place on June 10 at around 8:30 am. The viral video, shared on X by a user named Kabeer, shows a bus moving along the road when a toddler suddenly crawls onto the main carriageway directly in its path. Gujarat Shocker: Delivery Worker Dies by Suicide Over Mounting Debts, Jumps From 13th Floor in Valsad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Kerala Bus Driver Saves Toddler Crawling Onto Busy Road

Driver's Quick Response Saves Toddler

The CCTV footage shows the bus driver spotting the child in time and immediately applying the brakes. The vehicle comes to a halt just before reaching the toddler, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

Moments later, the bus conductor is seen rushing towards the child and picking the toddler up from the middle of the road. His prompt action ensured the child remained safe from any vehicles that could have approached from the opposite direction. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Refuses To Buy New Phone.

Child Safely Returned to Parents

According to details shared online, the toddler was safely handed back to the parents shortly after the incident. Reports suggest the parents only realised what had happened after the child was returned to them.

It remains unclear how the toddler managed to reach the busy road, and no statement from the parents has been reported so far.

The dramatic CCTV clip has since gone viral, with many social media users praising the bus driver and conductor for their alertness and life-saving actions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).