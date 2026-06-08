Kerala Drug Bust Viral Video: Man Hides Ganja in Pressure Cooker Filled With Rice During Raid, Smell Gives Him Away

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Kerala's Kunnamkulam after he allegedly attempted to conceal ganja inside a pressure cooker containing rice while police conducted a narcotics raid at his residence, officials said. The accused, identified as Bineesh of Aduputty near Kunnamkulam, was taken into custody after officers reportedly recovered 401 grams of ganja from the cooker.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 6, after Kunnamkulam police received information that narcotic substances were being stored at the accused's house. Acting on the tip-off, officers carried out a search operation at the premises. Mumbai Drug Bust: Former Bar Dancer Arrested With 5,000 Ecstasy Pills Worth INR 6 Crore.

Man Hides Ganja in Pressure Cooker Filled With Rice During Raid

😂 Epic Kerala fail of the day! During an Operation Toofan raid in Adupputty near Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, police knocked on the door of 40-year-old Bineesh. Panicking, he quickly stuffed 400 grams of cannabis inside the pressure cooker where rice was already cooking… and turned… pic.twitter.com/bjw3mw8OqU — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) June 7, 2026

Police Conduct Raid After Tip-Off

According to police, a raid was launched at Bineesh's residence following intelligence inputs regarding the alleged storage of ganja. Officials said that upon noticing the police team approaching his house, the accused allegedly tried to dispose of or conceal the contraband before officers entered the premises.

Ganja Allegedly Hidden in Cooking Rice

Police alleged that Bineesh placed a plastic packet containing ganja inside a pressure cooker in which rice was being cooked and left it on the stove in an attempt to avoid detection.

During the initial search, officers reportedly examined the house but were unable to locate any narcotic substances. However, officials said the pressure cooker drew their attention as it continued to whistle during the search. Pune Police Detain 156 Including Minors in Late-Night Party Raid, Seize INR 85 Lakh of Ganja, Illegal Hookah Flavours.

Smell Leads Police to Discovery

According to investigators, officers noticed the smell of ganja coming from the pressure cooker while the search was underway. Police then removed the cooker from the stove and released the steam before opening it for inspection.

Inside the cooked rice, officers allegedly found a plastic packet containing 401 grams of ganja. The contraband was seized and the accused was taken into custody.

Police said Bineesh had allegedly been involved in ganja peddling in the past and has been named in other criminal cases. Following the seizure, he was taken to the Kunnamkulam police station, where a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Officials confirmed that his arrest has been recorded and further investigation is underway.

Police are now examining the source of the seized ganja and whether the accused had links to a wider narcotics distribution network. Authorities said additional inquiries are being conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).