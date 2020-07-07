Pathanamthitta, July 6: Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and Kerala police on Monday chased and apprehended a man who escaped from home quarantine in Pathanamthitta town of the state. The video of the entire incident is now doing rounds on social media. The man was a native of Pathanamthitta town. COVID-19: India's National Positivity Rate Stands at 6.73%, Says Health Ministry as Case Count Nears 7 Lakh.

The man reportedly returned from Riyadh three days ago. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the man was riding a bike without wearing a helmet and a mask when he was stopped by police during random checks on motorists near the St Peter’s junction. It was later found out that the man had violated home quarantine. Kerala Reports 193 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally at 5,522.

When the man refused to go back, police called the health officials to the spot. After four health workers wearing PPE kits arrived at the spot, the man tried to escape. In the video, the man could be seen running on the streets of the town. The entire incident was recorded in the camera. Finally, the health workers nabbed the man, and they took the Kozhencherry government hospital on Ambulance. The man fled the home quarantine reportedly after having a verbal argument with family.

Video of The Incident:

The number of coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to 5,522 on Monday. According to the union health ministry, there are currently 2,230 active cases in the state, while more than 3,000 people recovered from the virus. Twenty-five people have also lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Kerala.

