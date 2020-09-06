Pathanamthitta, September 6: In a horrific incident, an ambulance driver was arrested in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district for allegedly raping a 19-year-old patient infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). The alleged rape took place in Aranmula during the wee hours of Sunday. The victim was being taken to a COVID care centre in Kozhencherry district. The accused has been identified as Noufal, a resident of Kayamkulam. Woman Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Vijayawada Hospital Superintendent.

According to local media reports, the ambulance was carrying two patients. After dropping one of the patients at Kozhencherry district hospital, the accused took the vehicle to a secluded place where he sexually assaulted the other patient. "He dropped another patient first, then took this girl to a lonely place and assaulted her. Later he dropped her at a COVID care centre," police told news agency ANI.

After reaching the COVID care centre, the victim informed the police about what had happened with her. Based on her statement, cops arrested ambulance driver Noufal. It is also reported that Noufal is an accused in a murder case. Since the teenager victim is a COVID-19 patient, she is being treated at the COVID care centre. Her medical tests will be conducted soon.

