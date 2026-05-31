Kerala Man Receives PSC Job Offer After 18 Years, Loses Chance Due to Retirement Age

In a shocking case of bureaucratic delay, a Kerala man received a government job advice memo 18 years after the selection list had expired-only to find himself ineligible due to age.

Abdul Majeed, a resident of Kalikavu in Malappuram district, was recently issued an advice memo by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for the post of part-time junior Arabic teacher. However, Majeed had originally appeared for the PSC examination in 2005, and the rank list from which he was selected expired in 2008. Layoffs: Man Rebuilds Income in Village After Losing INR 35 LPA Job, Story Goes Viral on Social Media.

Expressing disappointment, Majeed said that securing a government job had been his lifelong dream. After years of waiting without any update, he eventually lost hope. By the time the memo arrived, he had already crossed the age of 60, making him ineligible for appointment as per service rules.

According to officials, the appointment was issued against a vacancy that remained unfilled despite multiple recruitment attempts. However, rules require candidates to join within three months of receiving the memo - something impossible in Majeed’s case due to age restrictions. ‘Was Promised a Security Guard Job’: Haryana Man Aman Poonia Duped Into Joining Russian Army, Pleads for Rescue (Video).

Majeed’s date of birth, recorded as May 27, 1966, in official documents, places him beyond the eligible age for government service, effectively nullifying the delayed opportunity.

The incident has raised questions over administrative lapses and delays in public sector recruitment processes in Kerala.

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