Thiruvananthapuram, May 6: The Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against the organisers of a retreat meet held by the Church of South India (CSI) at Munnar last month for breaking Covid protocols, said a senior Idukki district police official. Speaking to IANS, R.Suresh, deputy superintendent of police-Muunnar, said the case was registered some time back.

"The case was registered based on a statement by the Deviculam Tehsildar. Among those who were present were priests and the bishop and others. The case is against all those who took part including the organisers. Now a probe will begin," said Suresh. Kerala Police Arrest Priest of Stella Marish Church in Kochi, For Allegedly Gathering People & Conducting Mass Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The retreat organised by the CSI Munnar church was held from April 13 to 17 and around 350 people including a large number of priests from the CSI Church, Thiruvananthapuram wing attended it. CSI moderator and Bishop of South Kerala diocese, A. Dharmaraj Rasalam, was also present.

Even though this retreat took place last month things hotted up after two priests who attended the event passed away due to Covid last week, while a few others including Bishop Rasalam tested positive.

This event would have gone unnoticed had it not been for a complaint which is believed to have originated from a section in the Church to the Chief Secretary. But the Church however said that all Covid protocols were observed and some people turning positive happened weeks after the retreat took place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).