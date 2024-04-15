Kochi, April 15: In a tragic turn of events at Attathodu colony in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, a domestic dispute fueled by alcohol consumption led to the death of a 57-year-old man. The incident occurred on Sunday night when Ratnakaran, a native of Chittar, was allegedly struck on the head with a piece of wood by Shantha, with whom he was living after separating from his first wife.

According to The New Indian Express report, the neighbours said that the couple frequently engaged in violent altercations when under the influence of alcohol. On the fateful night, around 9 pm, an argument escalated, resulting in Ratnakaran assaulting Shantha, who retaliated, causing fatal head injuries. Kerala Shocker: Woman Lies About Rape to Make Boyfriend Jealous, Arrested in Kochi.

Ratnakaran was rushed to the primary health centre but succumbed to his injuries. Following an inquest, his body was transferred to Pathanamthitta General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Shantha has been taken into custody by the Pampa police and is scheduled for a court appearance today. The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Daughter With Down Syndrome, Dumps Body in Well in Thiruvananthapuram, Arrested.

In February, a 36-year-old man killed his wife by setting her on fire at Cherthala. The deceased was identified as Arathi (30) of Vettackal, near Cherthala. According to the Cherthala police, the incident took place in the morning. Arathi, who was working at a financial firm in Cherthala, was on the way to her office when her husband, Shyam G. Chandran, blocked her two-wheeler near Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, and doused the woman with petrol and set her ablaze.

The woman who sustained serious burns was first taken to the Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, and later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha. She succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

