Thiruvananthapuram, December 7: In an unfortunate incident in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, a 26-year-old female doctor allegedly died by suicide after the groom cancelled the wedding because her family could not meet the dowry demand. Doctor Shahana was found dead at her apartment on Tuesday, December 5 after she failed to show up for her duty the previous night. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered the Women and Child Development department to carry out a probe into the matter.

Shahana who was pursuing post graduate diploma at the surgery department in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was in a relationship with EA Ruwise, who was also a representative of the Medical PG Doctors Association. Following this, the couple decided to get married. According to a report in Times of India Shahana's family alleged that Ruwise's family members demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car as dowry. Kerala Shocker: Two Workers From Assam Arrested for Molesting Three-Year-Old Girl in Perumbavoor.

Shahana's family had initially agreed to give 50 sovereigns of gold, property worth of 50 lakhs and a car. However, Ruwise's family was reluctant to agree and called off the wedding. EA Ruwise also severed their relationship during this time. Shahana's family claimed that she went into a depression after this and died by suicide. A suicide note that read "Everyone wants money only" was found at her apartment. Subsequently, a case against doctor Ruwise EA was registered by the medical college police. Kerala Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies Days After Father Thrashes, Force-Feeds Her Pesticide Over Inter-Faith Relationship in Ernakulam.

Shahana was supposed to join the night duty at the surgery ICU on Monday night but didn't report and failed respond to a phone call . Her friends decided to visit her but found the door locked from inside. They immediately alerted then police who broke the door open and found Shahana's body lying unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police said that she injected a high dose of an anesthetic drug. Sahana reportedly lived with her mother and her two siblings. Her father who worked in a Middle east had died two years back.

