Kerala, October 19: The police arrested a 27-year-old man under attempt to murder charges. The accused Dileep, who resides in a rented apartment in Malayinkeezhu with his wife, Athira had brutally thrashed her as she refused to quit her job. The incident was highlighted after a video of a husband thrashing his wife to leave her job went viral.

The accused used to assault his wife after coming home every day in an inebriated condition. Due to this, the family was forced to shift from one house to another. In the last six months alone, the family moved to six different houses. Chennai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife for Uploading Videos of Her Performing on Songs With Other Men on Social Media; Arrested

According to report in New Indian Express, the duo married, defying their families, and were living on their own thereafter. They have two children, aged three and one. Dileep, who used to be an electrician, is now working at a chicken stall. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Learning She Is Second Wife of Her Husband in Marathahalli

On October 16, Dileep came home drunk and assaulted Athira who suffered injuries to her face and head. He also filmed the incident. On the following day, Athira filed a complaint before the Malayinkeezhu police station.

In the viral video, the victim can be heard telling her husband that if she doesn’t work, their children would have to starve. However, she finally agrees to drop her job after being pressurised. The video was allegedly shot by the accused himself. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).