Kochi, October 9: A shocking incident has come to light from Kerala where a man allegedly hacked his wife to death while she was asleep at their house in Piravom. Reports inform that the 62-year-old man hacked his wife, who was sleeping next to him, during the early hours of Friday. According to a report by TOI, the Piravom police arrested the accused Bahulayan alias Babu on Friday morning. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Shantha. She reportedly died on the spot. Tamil Nadu: Alcoholic Man Hacked to Death by Wife In Front of Children.

The TOI report quoted sources saying that the murder came as a shock to everyone as no one expected him to commit a gruesome crime. As per details by the cops, the couple had gone to bed together. While the woman was asleep, the man used a machete to hack her to death. There were no signs of a heated argument before the murder, police said. The family members did not even realize that the murder took place. Kerala Shocker: Woman Hacks Husband To Death In Thiruvananthapuram's Amboori; Arrested.

The TOI report stated that the man confessed to the crime. As per details by Police, prima facie it seemed like he committed the murder as he was suspicious of her. The man went to his neighbours and admitted to them about the crime. Subsequently, the police were informed and he was arrested from the neighborhood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).