Kerala Shocker: Migrant Worker From Arunachal Pradesh Tied to Poll, Killed in Alleged Mob Lynching in Muvattupuzha, 10 Arrested

Ten people have been arrested in relation to an alleged incident of mob lynching in Muvattupuzha region in Kerala, which resulted in the death of a migrant worker from Arunachal Pradesh. The victim has been identified as Asok Das, a 24-year-old man who was looking for a job in the southern state and residing in the Valakam area of Muvattupuzha. When Das went to see his female friend in the region, he was reportedly tied to a pole, questioned, and brutally beaten by local residents.

After being questioned, he was brought to a nearby hospital and then moved to Kolencherry Medical College Hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries. Kerala Mob Lynching: Bihar Man Beaten to Death With Iron Rods in Malappuram District, Eight Accused Arrested.

According to the FIR, the victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the locals' acts. Following a preliminary investigation, the police have charged 10 people with additional crimes, including murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to the original allegations made under Section 174. Rakbar Khan Mob Lynching Case: Four Get Seven-Year Rigorous Imprisonment, One Acquitted.

"After a preliminary inquiry, additional sections were added in the case. Section 302 of IPC (murder) has been invoked against the accused," an officer told PTI. Police said that a thorough investigation will be conducted and that all suspects would be taken into custody as soon as possible.

