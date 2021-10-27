Kondotty, October 27: Police in Kondotty town of Kerala arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday for allegedly trying to rape a 23-year-old woman. The accused boy, who studies in class 10, is accused of stalking the woman and hitting her with a stone when she resisted the rape attempt on Monday. The incident took place at Kottukkara in Kondotty. The minor accused, who is the district-level judo champion, has no criminal record. Kerala Rape Case: Gangrape Survivor Was Raped Again; Police Register Another FIR.

Around 12:45 pm on Monday, the woman left her house for Kottukkara junction to go to a computer centre in Kondotty. The boy allegedly followed her, grabbed her from behind and dragged her to a farm, according to a report The New Indian Express. It has been alleged that when he tried to rape her, she resisted. Angered by this, he hit her face with a stone. Kerala Shocker: 31-Year-Old Woman Throws Her Twin Children Into Well Before Attempting Suicide in Kozhikode; Arrested on Charges Of Murder.

The woman managed to escape and reached a nearby house. A woman living in the house then alerted others. "The girl's face was swollen. The attacker had ripped her dress. We gave the injured woman first aid and shifted her to Kondotty Taluk Hospital and later to Manjeri Medical College Hospital," Ummer Farook, ward councillor of Kottukkara, was quoted as saying.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and identified the accused with help from the descriptions given by the woman and the CCTV footage. Soon, he was detained. Cops are looking into his online activities to ascertain what prompted him to commit the crime. They registered a case for attempted murder and attempted rape.

