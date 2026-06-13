Kerala Shocker: Woman S*xually Assaults 16-Year-Old Girl in Kasaragod, Booked After Parents Learn About Incident During Counselling Session

The Kerala Police have booked a 25-year-old woman under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged s*xual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Kasaragod district. The accused, identified as Sneha Merlin, is a resident of Pulliparamba in Kannur. Authorities stated that while the case was formally registered following a parental complaint, an official recording of her arrest is expected to take place shortly.

The case was initiated after the minor victim disclosed the details of the assault during a professional counselling session, prompting her family to contact law enforcement. Kerala Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Machete Over Suspicions of Infidelity, Later Found Hanging in Ernakulam.

Discovery of the Offence Against the Victim

According to police officials, the alleged incident took place several months ago at the victim's residence. The 16-year-old girl did not initially disclose the assault to her family or authorities due to distress. The matter came to light only recently after the teenager's parents enrolled her in counselling sessions, during which she detailed the encounter. The parents subsequently approached the local police station to lodge a formal complaint against Merlin.

Exploitation of Household Trust

Investigating officers revealed that Merlin was a close acquaintance of the victim's mother and utilised this relationship to gain frequent access to the household. Police reports indicate that Merlin regularly visited the family's residence in her capacity as a trusted family friend. It was during one of these routine visits that she allegedly isolated and s*xually assaulted the minor girl.

History of Similar Offenses

A preliminary background check by law enforcement revealed that the accused is a repeat offender with multiple active cases under the POCSO Act. Representatives from the department confirmed that Merlin is already linked to three separate minor assault cases registered at the Taliparamba police station. The existing charges against her include:

March 2025 Case: The alleged s*xual assault of a minor girl within the Taliparamba jurisdiction.

The alleged s*xual assault of a minor girl within the Taliparamba jurisdiction. Subsequent Cases: Separate offences involving two minor boys, one of whom has been identified by investigators as the biological brother of the girl from the Taliparamba case. Kerala Shocker: Auto Driver S*xually Assaults Woman After Drugging Her With Spiked Juice in Adoor, Arrested.

In addition to the four outstanding POCSO cases, regional police confirmed that Merlin is under investigation for her suspected involvement in other local criminal activities. A comprehensive inquiry into her criminal history and behavioural patterns is currently being handled by a specialised investigative team.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).