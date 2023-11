Thiruvananthapuram, November 27: A special fast track court in the Kerala capital on Monday sentenced a woman to 40 years in prison and a fine for abetting the rape of her seven-year-old daughter by her lover. This horrific crime took place between March 2018 to September 2019 with the full knowledge of the young girl’s mother. Cat Raped in Uttarakhand: Man Rapes Pet Cat of Landlord in Dehradun, Animal's Private Parts Swell Due to Sexual Assault

When the girl complained to her mother about what was happening, she was asked to keep quiet and not to tell anyone. However when the young girl's 11-year-old step-sister came to the house, did she realise her step sister was also suffered the same crime.

Afterwards, the two girls lived in their grandmother’s house and it was during a counseling session revealed their plight and a POCSO case was registered against their mother’s lover. During the trial, the alleged rapist committed suicide and hence the court sentenced the mother to 40 years in prison. The two girls are now housed in a state run Children’s Home.

