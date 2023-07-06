Chandigarh, July 6: Confirming that he is alive and in New York, India’s designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a fresh threat to Indian diplomats in Canada, the US, Australia and the UK. Pannun, who founded Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), released a video message from UN Headquarters saying, “Yes, we will hold Sandhu-Verma-Doraiswami-Malhotra-Vohra, the Indian diplomats in US, Canada, UK, Italy and Australia responsible for assassination of Nijjar.” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed in Us Road Accident? Reports Say Khalistani Separatist and SFJ Founder Is Alive.

Declaring the third phase of Khalistan referendum in Canada, Pannun said Toronto will vote on July 16 and September 10 voting in Vancouver will be dedicated to Nijjar. Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was declared a ‘wanted terrorist’ by the Indian government, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen on the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, of which he was the head, in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia in Canada last month. Gurpatwant Singh Panun Dead? Khalistani Separatist and SFJ Founder Dies in Road Accident in US, Say Reports.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Released a Video Message (Watch Video):

For all those who paddled Fake News of SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s death: Here is a special message for You from Your "जीजा" on 5th July From UN Headquarters.@vineetJindal19 @FrontalForce @AdityaRajKaul #GurpatwantSinghPannun #GurpatwantPannu #Referendum pic.twitter.com/ZAUM52s0Xd — Nation Gazette (@NationGazette) July 6, 2023

Pannu went underground after killing of some Khalistan supporters. Khalistan radicals set fire to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on July 2. The US has condemned the attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2023 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).