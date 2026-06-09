Khan Sir Firing Case: Patna Court Intervenes To Stay Arrest After Security Guards Claim 'Shooting Orders' From Educator

The Patna District Court has reserved its order on an anticipatory bail petition filed by prominent educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir. The petition seeks protection from arrest in connection with a case involving vandalism and gunfire outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies, in Patna's Kadamkuan area on June 2.

The defense counsel argued before the court that the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Khan Sir was politically motivated and intended to tarnish his reputation. The defense maintained that Khan Sir had no direct involvement in the altercation and was falsely implicated in the matter. After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench reserved its decision. ‘Ruthless Nature, No Real Degrees’: Khan Sir Faces Fresh Allegations as FIR Filed in Patna Coaching Institute Firing Case.

The legal complications for the popular tutor intensified after Patna Police booked him under Section 109 (abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The charges were pressed following statements from Khan Sir's two private security guards, Pradeep Kumar and Talebar Singh, who were arrested after viral video footage showed them firing weapons into the air during the clash. According to the police complaint, the guards alleged they opened fire on the explicit instructions of Khan Sir to disperse an aggressive crowd.

The incident traces back to the night of June 2, when a group of 15 to 20 individuals allegedly linked to a rival coaching center attacked Khan Global Studies. The mob reportedly assaulted a security guard, hurled stones, and vandalized the premises. Khan Sir initially characterized the subsequent gunfire by his security personnel as an act of absolute self-defence, questioning what bodyguards are expected to do when faced with immediate physical threats before law enforcement arrives. Khan Sir's Institute Attack Case: 2 Security Guards of Khan Global Studies Detained After Viral Video Shows Firing During Attack in Patna.

Khan Sir Gets Interim Legal Protection

Patna District Judge has granted a stay on the Educator Khan Sir's arrest in the case registered against him for allegedly orchestrating a firing at his coaching institute on June 2. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/z2CzNXTsUX — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Prior to the actions taken against Khan Sir, local police had arrested three individuals associated with the rival Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, including its director, Raushan Anand, following a complaint filed by the management of Khan Global Studies. Investigators indicate that professional jealousy regarding competitive student success rates and low-fee models in the region may have triggered the initial dispute.

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