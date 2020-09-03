Jaipur, September 3: In a shocking incident, a woman of Sansi community in Rajasthan was allegedly stripped by the Khap Panchayat and made to bathe naked in front of locals over her alleged affair with her nephew. The incident took place in Sola village of Sikar district on September 2. According to a tweet by ANI, the woman and man (her nephew) were penalised with Rs 51,000 each. Reports inform that the community's members submitted a memorandum to Sikar SP in this regard.

Sawai Singh, representative, Sansi community said that action will be taken against the 8-10 'panch'. He added saying that a separate FIR will be lodged for gathering a large crowd amid COVID-19." We've given demanded that action be taken against the 8-10 'panch'. We've also demanded that a separate FIR be lodged for gathering a large crowd amid COVID-19. If there's illicit relation, FIR be registered against the two too", Singh said. Rajasthan Shocker: Couple Click Photos, Drink Alcohol Before Shooting Themselves Dead in Barmer.

Here are the tweets:

The local Panch of the Sansi community form a virtual Khap Panchayat. According to a report by the New Indian Express, functionaries of the Sansi Development Council informed that Panch-Patels of their community keep exploiting people in their community. They punish the poor and illiterate people of their tribe and impose heavy fines and penalties which they later divide among themselves.

