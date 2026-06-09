Kochi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Moderate Rain Showers and a High of 31°C Feels Like

Kochi residents can expect a damp and humid Tuesday, 09 June 2026, as the city is forecast to experience moderate rain showers throughout the day. The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C, but with a significant humidity level of 88%, the "feels like" temperature will climb to a muggy 31°C. A steady wind of 16 km/h will offer minimal relief from the oppressive moisture.

Current Weather in Kochi, Kerala — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Moderate rain showers Humidity 88% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kochi — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 27°C Moderate rain showers 99% 19 km/h 12:00 27°C Moderate rain showers 97% 16 km/h 14:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 96% 17 km/h 16:00 26°C Slight rain showers 99% 19 km/h 18:00 26°C Dense drizzle 100% 14 km/h 20:00 26°C Light drizzle 98% 12 km/h 22:00 26°C Moderate rain showers 99% 18 km/h 00:00 26°C Slight rain showers 100% 13 km/h

Kochi, Kerala Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates that the rain will be a constant companion. Starting at 10:00 AM with a 99% chance of moderate showers and winds at 19 km/h, the precipitation is set to continue. By noon, the rain chance remains high at 97% with winds slightly easing to 16 km/h. The afternoon will see a slight shift, with moderate drizzle expected around 2:00 PM at 28°C and a 96% chance of rain, followed by slight rain showers at 4:00 PM as the temperature dips to 26°C. The evening will bring dense drizzle from 6:00 PM onwards, with a 100% chance of rain persisting through the night.

Residents are advised to prepare for a wet day across Kochi. Light, waterproof clothing and umbrellas are essential for anyone venturing outdoors. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain on the roads and exercise caution. Given the high humidity and "feels like" temperature, staying hydrated is crucial to avoid heat-related discomfort, even with rain. It's also advisable to keep living spaces well-ventilated to manage indoor humidity levels. The consistent rain raises the importance of checking local advisories for any potential waterlogging in low-lying areas.

This persistent wet weather pattern is typical for the season in Kerala, and the current Kochi weather forecast highlights a day where outdoor activities might be significantly curtailed. The high probability of rain throughout the day, combined with elevated humidity, will define the experience of Kochi weather today. Travellers and locals alike should stay updated with the latest Kochi weather update to plan their activities effectively. The Kochi temperature may seem moderate, but the humidity ensures a distinctly tropical feel.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).