Mumbai, January 30: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a teacher allegedly showed porn videos to girl students of Class and 10 in Kolhapur. The incident took place at Vidyalankar School of Shelewadi in Kolhapur's Radhanagari Taluka.

The teacher identified as VP Bangdi teaches English language to students of the school. According to a report in ABP Majha, VP Bangdi reportedly showed porn videos to girl students of Class 9 and 10 of the school. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

After the incident came to light, Bangdi was immediately transferred to Satara. However, the incident has led to an uproar in the district with parents and students demanding strict action against the teacher.

Students have alleged that the English teacher used to show porn videos to girl students of the school since the last two years. While the teacher has been transferred, students have requested the school authorities to take strict action against Bangdi. Maharashtra Bestiality Shocker: Bengal Monitor Lizard Gang-Raped in Sahydari Tiger Reserve, Four Arrested.

Reports also suggest that Bangdi reportedly showed porn videos to the girl students during his English class. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Thane. Police officials said that the accused posed as cops and raped the minor girl. The accused have been identified as Vishnu Subhash Bhandekar (25) and Ashish Prakashchand Gupta (32).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).