Kolkata, January 25: In a new lease of life to a newborn, doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital were successful in removing a 900-gram tumour found adherent to the baby's rectum and vagina on January 13. Reshma Bibi, a resident of Kakdwip had given birth to the baby girl on December 20. She was brought to the hospital on December 22.

Three paediatric surgeons which involved two anaesthetists and a plastic surgeon conducted the surgery on the 2.7kg baby to remove the tumour, reported TOI.

The weight of the baby had gone down to 1.9kg immediately post the surgery. Now the weight has gone up to 2.5kg. Bihar: 15 kg Tumour Surgically Removed From Woman’s Abdomen at Patna Hospital.

Doctors said that though the girl is doing well now but she will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days as she still needs proper dressing. Hyderabad: Football-Sized Kidney Tumour Weighing 10 Kg Removed by Doctors To Save Patient’s Life (See Pics).

The medical experts that conducted the surgery included doctors Kalyani Saha Basu, Samantak Basu and Debolina Karmakar from the paediatric surgery department, plastic surgeon Jayanta Saha and anaesthetists Mousumi Khanra and Jayanta Chakraborty.

Though the baby is currently doing well, the medical team is in no hurry and wants to ensure proper healing of the operative site before they send her home.

In a similar incident recently, doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad had successfully removed a football-sized kidney tumour weighing 10 kg to save the life of a 53-year-old man.

