Kolkata, March 18: Two persons were killed and several others were injured following the collapse of the five-storey under-construction building at Garden Reach area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Monday.

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said that seven persons have been injured in the mishap. However, he did not rule out the possibility of more persons trapped under the debris. Kolkata Building Collapse: Under-Construction Building Collapses in Metiabruz Area, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

He also said that the police and the Disaster Management Department officials acted promptly and evacuated 13 people from the spot. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ignoring the doctor’s advice of complete bed rest following an injury on her forehead last week, rushed to the spot with a bandage on her head. Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Warehouse in Howrah, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also announced compensation for the family members of both deceased and injured persons. Eyewitnesses said that the cracks started developing in the building on Sunday. However, the intensity of the concrete fragments falling from the building increased and the entire building collapsed.

Kolkata Building Collapse:

#WATCH | A 5-storey under-construction building collapsed in Metiabruz, South Kolkata. Further details awaited: Abhijit Pandey, Director in Charge, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services https://t.co/NqXuL0Rdcd pic.twitter.com/A1hpy9lkS0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

Bengal CM Visits Spot:

Smt. @MamataOfficial expressed deep sadness over the tragic house collapse incident in the Garden Reach area. She personally visited the area to assess the situation and met with the affected families who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals. The administration is… pic.twitter.com/OQyEK5XVBw — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 18, 2024

The local people also alleged that the congested area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata is infamous for the mushrooming of illegal constructions. Firhad Hakim, while speaking to the media persons, said: “It seems that the under-construction building which collapsed did not have the proper sanction. Such a tall building cannot be allowed within such a narrow lane. Action will be taken against those who are responsible.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).