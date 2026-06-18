Kolkata Metro To Start Services From 4 AM on June 21 for International Yoga Day and NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam

Kolkata, June 18: The Kolkata Metro will do what it has never done in its 42-year-old history on June 21. It will start operations from 4 a.m. This is being done to facilitate the movement of people to Red Road in central Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading a mass yoga performance on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The services will continue later in the day to facilitate the travel of NEET-UG 2026 candidates.

Services will run at 14-15 minute intervals in both directions, between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., an official said. "Services will start at 4 a.m. on the Blue Line, Green Line and Yellow Line sections. A total of 214 services (107 Up and 107 Down) will be operated in Blue Line on that day instead of the existing 152 services on Sundays," the official added. Mumbai Local Trains to Run Full Weekday Schedule on Sunday to Facilitate Travel for NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Students.

Services from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram, Noapara to Shahid Khudiram, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Shahid Khudiram, Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Dakshineswar, Noapara to Dakshineswar, will all start at 4 a.m. These will be on the most popular Blue Line that is the oldest of the Metro corridors in the city. This will facilitate the movement of people to Red Road from far-flung areas.

They can deboard at the Park Street or Esplanade stations and walk to Red Road. The Green Line Section -- between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector-5 will get 173 services (87 Up and 86 Down) during the day, instead of the existing 108 services on Sundays. Services will run at an interval of 15 minutes and 10 minutes frequency in both directions between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. along this network.

Services from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector-V and Salt Lake Sector-V to Howrah Maidan will start at 4 a.m. Passengers can deboard at the Esplanade station and walk to Red Road to attend the event that will also be addressed by the Prime Minister. There is considerable enthusiasm in Kolkata about Prime Minister Modi's visit on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The event on Red Road will be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and all members of the state Cabinet. NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Indian Air Force Deploys Mi-17 Helicopters to Deliver Question Papers to Chhindwara Strong Room (Watch Video).

Several organisations have also decided to participate. People are also expected to arrive from neighbouring districts. The theme for this year's International Yoga Day is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

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