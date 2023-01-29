Mumbai, January 29: The Kolkata police on Thursday arrested a can driver of an app-based company for allegedly running over puppies. The accused identified as Samir Sardar ran his car over four puppies in KK Tagore Street area of Posta. The incident came to light when local residents of the area lodged a complaint against Sardar.

Police officials said that local residents who were feeding the puppies since the last few months chased Sardar after he ran over the innocent animals. After nabbing him, the locals approached the Posta police station and registered a complaint against him. After the incident came to light, the Kolkata police lauded the local citizens effort in nabbing the accused. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Sold Off to Delhi's GB Road, Raped Every Night, Saved and Reunited With Her Child in Kolkata.

After being charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the accused was let off on a bail. Speaking to Times of India, an officer said that the accused had dropped a passenger in Posta area. "The driver didn't notice the pups and ran over them. Locals rushed over and tried to revive them, but failed," the officer said.

The investigating officer said that locals chased the vehicle and forced the driver to stop. Later, they arrested him and approached cops. Praveen Gupta, a local resident said, "We're a pet-friendly place with three dogs and puppies. Kids play with them and they are loved. We regularly feed and sterilise them. When we found the pups dead, we decided to act." West Bengal Shocker: Woman Mowed Down by Car After She Lies on Road Post Argument With Man in Kolkata.

Another officer said that Gupta and other local residents rushed to the nearest available vet for medical reports. Later, they submitted the reports and CCTV footage of the incident as evidence. Meanwhile, Gupta said that police officials were unsure as to which sections to apply and were guided by animal rights activists. Finally, the police registered an FIR.

