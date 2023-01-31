Siliguri, January 31: A shocking incident has come to light from West Bengal where a 47-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday night. The deceased was on a video call with his Ahmedabad-based wife when he killed himself. The man was identified as Prasun Banerjee. He was working as a banker in Kolkata. Mumbai: Woman Dies by Suicide in Naigaon; Two Lovers, Who Confronted Her for Having Affair With Them Simultaneously, Arrested.

According to the report published in the Times of India, the man had threatened to kill himself on the video call with his wife. At around 3:15 am, he once again talked of killing himself. The woman immediately called the police and some neighbours. However, the help could not reach on time. The cops, upon reaching the house, found the man in an unconscious state with a suicide note and rushed him to MR Bangur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead at 5:35 am. Mumbai: Cop Commits Suicide by Hanging at Police Quarters in Chunabhatti.

As per the reports, the man hanged himself with a nylon rope from a hook attached to the ceiling of his living room while talking with his wife, Aparna Banerjee. The police said that the man's friends and relatives informed them that Banerjee was under tremendous mental pressure over personal and family issues. The investigation is underway and all angles are being investigated, the police added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).