Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Thunderstorms with Heavy Hail and a High of 35°C

Kolkata residents should prepare for a turbulent weather day on Friday, June 19, 2026, as forecasts indicate widespread thunderstorms accompanied by periods of heavy hail. The day will commence with a temperature of 29°C, though the high humidity of 90% will make it feel significantly warmer, reaching up to 35°C. Light winds at around 10 km/h will persist throughout the early morning hours, but residents can expect a dramatic shift as the day progresses.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 90% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 1% 10 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 10 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 1% 9 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 9% 10 km/h 08:00 33°C Thunderstorm 22% 11 km/h 10:00 35°C Thunderstorm 39% 10 km/h 12:00 34°C Thunderstorm with heavy hail 63% 11 km/h 14:00 31°C Thunderstorm with heavy hail 88% 13 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook reveals a steady increase in the likelihood and intensity of precipitation. While the early morning hours from midnight to 6:00 AM will see thunderstorms with minimal chances of rain (between 0% and 9%), the situation is set to escalate. By 8:00 AM, temperatures will climb to 33°C with rain chances rising to 22%. This trend continues, with the forecast predicting thunderstorms and a 39% chance of rain by 10:00 AM as temperatures reach 35°C. The Kolkata weather update strongly suggests that the afternoon will bring the most significant disruptions.

Around midday, at 12:00 PM, the weather is expected to turn severe with thunderstorms accompanied by heavy hail. The probability of rain jumps to 63% at this time, with temperatures slightly dipping to 34°C but the 'feels like' temperature likely remaining high due to the oppressive humidity. This hazardous weather pattern is forecast to continue into the early afternoon, with thunderstorms and heavy hail persisting at 2:00 PM, and the chance of rain increasing to a substantial 88%. Wind speeds may also see a minor increase to 13 km/h during this period, adding to the overall disruption. This Kolkata weather forecast indicates a need for caution.

Given the volatile Kolkata weather today, it is advisable for citizens to plan their day accordingly. For those venturing out, light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the high humidity, but carrying an umbrella and waterproofs is essential due to the imminent thunderstorms and heavy hail. Commuters should anticipate potential delays, especially during the afternoon hours when the weather is predicted to be most severe. Staying hydrated is crucial, despite the rain, as the high 'feels like' temperature can still pose a risk of heat-related discomfort. The weather update for Kolkata urges vigilance.

The forecast for Kolkata on June 19, 2026, highlights a dynamic meteorological event. The combination of high temperatures, extreme humidity, and the development of severe thunderstorms with hail necessitates preparedness. This significant weather event underscores the importance of staying informed about the latest Kolkata weather updates throughout the day. Residents are advised to monitor local advisories and adjust their plans to ensure safety amidst these challenging conditions.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).