Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms with a High of 28°C

Kolkata residents can expect a damp and overcast day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, as the monsoon continues to influence West Bengal. The city is forecast to experience a high temperature of 28°C, though it will feel significantly warmer, reaching up to 35°C due to high humidity levels, which are predicted to hover around 87%. A light breeze of 5 km/h will offer little respite from the muggy conditions. Local reports indicate the monsoon has already set in over South Bengal, bringing with it the likelihood of intermittent rain throughout the day.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 87% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 5% 5 km/h 02:00 28°C Overcast 2% 6 km/h 04:00 28°C Light drizzle 23% 1 km/h 06:00 26°C Slight rain showers 44% 9 km/h 08:00 28°C Light drizzle 59% 5 km/h 10:00 31°C Overcast 64% 5 km/h 12:00 33°C Thunderstorm 74% 6 km/h 14:00 27°C Moderate rain showers 84% 8 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather outlook for Kolkata today suggests a gradual increase in rain activity. While the early morning hours might see only a slight chance of rain, conditions are expected to deteriorate by late morning and early afternoon. By midday, the forecast points towards thunderstorms, with rain chances escalating to 64% by 10:00 AM and reaching a peak of 74% around noon. The afternoon is expected to bring moderate rain showers, with an 84% probability of rain around 2:00 PM. These shifts in weather patterns align with recent observations of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across parts of South Bengal. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with a High of 36°C and Afternoon Showers Expected.

Commuters and outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for challenging conditions. The persistent overcast skies and high humidity, coupled with the threat of thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall, will necessitate umbrellas and rain gear. The feel-like temperature of 35°C, even with the actual temperature at 28°C, suggests staying hydrated and seeking shade when possible, despite the rain. Public transport may experience delays due to waterlogging and reduced visibility during heavier downpours, a common occurrence when monsoon showers intensify. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and High Humidity.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest Kolkata weather forecast, especially during the afternoon hours when thunderstorms are most likely. While the wind speed remains relatively low at 5 km/h, the combination of rain and humidity creates a sticky and potentially uncomfortable environment. The weather today in Kolkata underscores the active monsoon season, bringing both much-needed relief from heat for some and disruption for others. Planning daily activities around these unpredictable weather shifts will be key for a smooth Saturday.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).