Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms and High Humidity with a Feels Like Temperature of 36°C

Kolkata residents can expect a tumultuous weather day on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as the city braces for thunderstorms coupled with high humidity levels. The day's temperature is forecast to hover around 30°C, but with a significant 'feels like' temperature of 36°C due to the oppressive humidity of 83%. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted throughout the day, bringing the potential for sudden downpours and gusty winds.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 83% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 10 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 08:00 33°C Thunderstorm 0% 6 km/h 10:00 36°C Thunderstorm 6% 5 km/h 12:00 38°C Thunderstorm 38% 5 km/h 14:00 36°C Light drizzle 84% 9 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates that the early morning hours will also be affected by thunderstorms, with temperatures around 29-30°C and minimal chance of rain. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, the mercury is expected to climb, reaching a high of 38°C around noon. By 2 PM, the forecast shows a shift towards light drizzle with an 84% chance of rain, as the temperature slightly recedes to 36°C, accompanied by winds picking up to 9 km/h. These conditions suggest a classic pre-monsoon pattern, where intense heat and humidity give way to sudden, often heavy, rain showers.

Recent weather reports have indicated a pattern of increasing humidity and the likelihood of evening thunderstorms across Kolkata and surrounding regions. While some areas have experienced fatalities due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the past 48 hours, the immediate forecast for Kolkata today points towards scattered storm activity rather than widespread deluge, though residents should remain vigilant. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has previously issued alerts for such conditions, advising caution.

Given the high humidity and expected 'feels like' temperature, it is advisable for Kolkatans to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. Commuting may be affected by sudden rain showers, so carrying an umbrella or raincoat is recommended. Those planning outdoor activities, including the ongoing Indian Premier League matches that have seen significant attention recently, should be prepared for potential weather disruptions. The combination of heat, humidity, and thunderstorms calls for careful planning and health precautions to mitigate the risks of heat-related illnesses and travel delays throughout the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).