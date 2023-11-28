Kolkata, November 28: In an unfortunate incident in Kolkata, a 33-year-old woman allegedly fell to her death while trying to rescue her pet kitten. The shocking incident occurred on Monday, November 27, when the woman was trying to save her pet kitten, reportedly stuck in the awning on the top floor of an eight-storey building. The alleged incident occurred in south Kolkata's Lake Avenue Road in Tollygunge.

The deceased woman, identified as Anjana Daswas, was reportedly found in a pool of blood. Police officials said that Daswas was found trapped between two buildings at around 8 am after residents and security guards heard a loud thud, reports Times of India. Daswas was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Kolkata: College Professor Puts Out Posters, Online Campaigns for His Missing Cat.

As per the report, the deceased woman's kitten is unharmed. Her neighbours told police she had been searching for the kitten hours earlier. One of the residents also recalled seeing her trying to scale the cornice on the terrace to reach the awning a floor below. Cops also learned that Daswas cared for a cat for one-and-a-half months.

The cat gave birth to three kittens but removed them from the spot where she had been rearing them. Das was left worried when she did not see the kittens. After searching for them, Daswas traced two but could not find the third one. On Monday morning, Daswas began searching for the third kitten who was seen on the terrace. Cats Poisoning Case in Kolkata: Police Investigate After Dead Bodies of Several Cats Found in Jadavpur.

Daswas crossed the cornice on the 7th floor but lost her balance on the awning below it and fell. Meanwhile, cops said that all the cats were doing well. The police also said that there were no indications of foul play. Das was living with her elderly mother in the first-floor flat.

