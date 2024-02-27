Kolkata, February 27: A 24-year-old youth reportedly died in Kolkata a day after he tested positive for COVID-19. The deceased youth from Regent Park was also battling tuberculosis meningitis (TBM). Police officials said that the youth died on Sunday night, February 25, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus. However, the state's health is yet to declare the youth's death as a COVID-19 death.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased youth has been identified as Asish Halder, a resident of Nehru Colony on NSC Bose Road. Halder was admitted to the Calcutta National Medical College last Tuesday. His COVID-19-related death in the city comes after more than a month. Kolkata Shocker: Cop Rapes Minor Daughter in Behala, Arrested.

As per the report, Asish Halder was detected with TBM and was undergoing treatment for the same at the state-run medical college. However, Halder developed symptoms of COVID-19 and a subsequent test on Saturday confirmed that he was positive. On Sunday, February 25, he was shifted to Beliaghata ID Hospital.

Sources from the state's nodal hospital for coronavirus said that Halder was in a very critical condition. They also said that he was given all possible care at the critical care unit of the IB-3 ward but he succumbed a little before midnight on Sunday. Notably, Halder's death certificate mentions TBM as the immediate cause of death while COVID-19 pneumonia has been cited as the antecedent cause. West Bengal Shocker: TMC Leader Dies After Being Shot From Point Blank Range in Ashoknagar.

Meanwhile, doctors said that tuberculosis meningitis itself is a serious condition. They also said that TBM is caused by the same bacteria that causes TB. The last reported COVID-19 death in Kolkata was that of a 90-year-old from Hedua, who breathed his last at a private hospital in January.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).